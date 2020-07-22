It’s a balmy summer evening with a soft, fragrant breeze and dinner is being served at a table surrounded by glorious English-style gardens. The setting is Broad Arrow patio at the Harraseeket Inn in Freeport. The patio is slightly sunken below street level and wraps around the glass walls cocooning the indoor swimming pool. One area near Main Street features a fire pit and several Adirondack chairs, perfect for sipping a cold drink and munching appetizers. Cheery, yellow umbrellas provide shade during the day and the surrounding greenery muffles sounds from passers-by.

The menu for both inside and outside the Broad Arrow features a comprehensive array of seafood in appetizers, soups, salads and entrees. Pizzas are baked in a wood-fired brick oven ($12 for small, $18 for large). The kitchen at the Harraseeket is “scratch,” meaning items are all made in-house. Ingredients from local agri and aqua farmers are organic and naturally raised and are essential to the dishes. Vendors are prominently listed on the menu. Reservations accepted for parties of six or more; call 865-9377.

The Noble Kitchen + Bar at the Brunswick Hotel and Tavern is in a secluded area just off the main restaurant and surrounded by gardens and wood slat fencing for privacy. The menu changes weekly and includes some unusual items such as Gulf Shrimp Ceviche ($10), Marinated Olives ($7), Pork Carnitas ($20), and Falafel ($13). Different desserts are served each night. It is open 5-9 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for brunch. For reservations call 607-4040.

The Harraseeket Lunch & Lobster Co., 36 Main St., South Freeport, is a patio with a view of the South Freeport waterfront. It is open for lunch and dinner and serves seafood brought in right at the nearby dock. You can even buy live lobsters from their pound. My son, visiting from southern California, has tried at least a dozen local lobster rolls and says these are the very best. 865-4888. Desserts are homemade from old family recipes.

Culinary News

Bessie’s Farm Goods in Freeport continues to offer soups and delicious baked goods from their front porch from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. The farm also has boxes of frozen Maine wild organic blueberries at 5 pounds for $31. Orders are now being taken for fresh berries for August availability at $60 for 10 pounds. 865-9840 for details. Exact cash or checks only, please.

July 25

Nikaline Iacono, owner of Vessel & Vine in Brunswick, is conducting hands-on classes exploring the world of mushrooms and berries in the areas around Brunswick. She not only identifies them, but talks about how to prepare and cook them. The next class is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 25 and there are dates in August as well. Social distancing will be in place and masks are encouraged. Call 721-3000 to reserve.

Maine Brewers’ Guild presents Maine Beer Night online at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $5 to $65, available at MaineBeerNight.com, with proceeds benefiting the Maine Brewers’ Guild. Virtual visitors can also purchase mixed packs of Maine beers and grab a limited edition Maine Beer Night T-shirt.

Sept 12

2nd Annual Durham AMVETS Amateur BBQ Competition and Beer Tasting Event, 1-7 p.m., AMVETS Post 13, 1049 Royalsborough Road, Durham. Pork and beef brisket along with local brews will be sampled. Tickets $25 at Eventbrite.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: