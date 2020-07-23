CANDLER, N.C. – Gladys Dodge Cordeiro, 94, of Candler, N.C., passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the CarePartners Solace Center.

Mrs. Cordeiro was born in Maine, and was a resident of Florida for most of her life. She resided in Buncombe County for the last 12 years. She was a daughter of the late Herman F. and Laura McCartney Dodge. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John William Cordeiro.

Surviving are her daughter, Joan Hetrick (David); sons, David Bickford, Lane Bickford (Beth), Ronald Bickford (Lesa) and Jon Bickford (Terri); 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home, Asheville, N.C., with Pastor Allen Rash officiating. Attendance is limited to 50, and masks are required. Interment will follow at the Western Carolina State Veteran’s Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held in Maine at a later date.

The online memorial is available at http://www.grocefuneralhome.com.

