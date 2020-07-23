Chloe H. Carmer 1927 – 2020 WOOLWICH – Chloe Hopson Carmer, 92, formerly of Brunswick, died at home, in Woolwich, on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born on Sept. 25, 1927 in Batavia, N.Y., the daughter of Remington and Alma Hopson. She graduated from Churchville High School in Churchville, N.Y. in 1946 where she was a talented piano and organ player, participating in school musical groups and later becoming the organist for the Union Congregational Church in Churchville. There she married her high school sweetheart, Carl R. Carmer, on Sept. 7, 1946. Together, for 36 years until his death in 1982, they enjoyed an active life of camping, canoeing, hiking, and biking throughout New York State and New England. Chloe worked for over 20 years at General Railway Signal Co. in Rochester, N.Y. first as a receiving clerk and then as administrative assistant to the factory foreman. After retirement, she pursued her desire to travel–cruising the Caribbean, touring Europe and Australia, as well as enjoying many Elder Hostel excursions throughout the U.S. She lent her skills to many volunteer positions over the course of her life. Her love of living history led her to volunteer for many years as a docent for the Genessee Country Village and Museum in Mumford, N.Y. Upon her move, at the age of 76, to Brunswick, she became a docent for the Skolfield-Whittier House. Always an avid reader and supporter of libraries, she chose and delivered books to homebound individuals for the Curtis Memorial Library. For 10 years, Chloe volunteered weekly at the Midcoast Hospital gift shop. Lastly, upon becoming a resident of Coastal Landing Retirement Community, she enjoyed running their convenience store. Chloe was a talented seamstress, knitter and quilter. As a founding member of the Quilter’s Club at People Plus in Brunswick, she spent many years collaborating on quilts for their annual auction. She was also a past member of Kaleidoscope Quilters, contributing numerous quilts to charity causes. She participated in the knitting group at Day’s Ferry Congregational Church, of which she was a member, making prayer shawls for members of the church community. Chloe is survived by her children, Lin Carmer of Brunswick, Peggy Carmer Mellen and son-in-law Tim Mellen of Woolwich; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Mellen and his wife Kathy Hamlin of Martinez, Calif. and Jessica Mellen Enos and her husband Graham Enos of Takoma Park, Md.; and her great-grandchildren, Celia and Abigail Mellen, and James and Griffin Enos. Services for Chloe will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net . In her memory, donations may be made to CHANS Hospice 45 Baribeau Dr. Brunswick, Maine

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous