WESTBROOK – Lois A. Parker, 69 of Westbrook, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a long battle with cancer.Lois was born in South Portland, Maine, on February 15, 1951, a daughter of Guy Getchell and Leona (Calderwood) Darling and Phillip Darling. She was a lifelong resident of Greater Portland and a recent resident of Larrabee Village in Westbrook.She was a homemaker most of her life.Lois is survived by her son, David Parker; daughters, Lori Turgo and husband, Shawn Turgo and their son, Noah Parker, and Toni Parker Durr, and her sons, James Parker and Travis Durr; and three sisters, Kathy Drummond and family, Carol Darling, and Phyllis Bowie and family.There will be no services at this time. Please visit http://www.coastalcremationservices.com to view Lois’s Tribute Page and to sign her online guestbook.

