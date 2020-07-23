Lucille B. Smith 1934 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Lucille B. Smith died peacefully, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Brunswick. Born Aug. 20, 1934, on Islesboro to Warren and Alice Babbidge; they moved to Larrabee’s Grove in West Bath when Lucille was 6 years old. Attending Bath schools, she was a proud alumnus of Morse High School- class of 1951. She married Robert Marshall and had four children: Glenn, Susan, Steven and Ruth. She later married James Smith and had son, Patrick. Throughout her life, she was a strong family matriarch and a hard worker. She was a career civil servant, first as a purchasing agent for Supply at BNAS then retiring from SupShip, Bath, after many years of service. Lucille had a passion for needlework, cooking and gardening. She was a talented seamstress and proudly made her granddaughter’s wedding dress. She also enjoyed reading, puzzles of any kind, going to plays and watching her family play sports! Interested in traveling, she embarked on a four generations cross-country road trip in 2017. Some of her favorites were Coca-Cola, soap operas, hats, jewelry and JCPenney. She resided at the Moorings for 24 years, always baking holiday breads at Christmas. She is remembered for being outspoken and honest. Lucille was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Warren Jr. and Clifton, and youngest daughter, Ruth. She is survived by Glenn Marshall and wife, Claire, of Delaware, Susan and husband, Rick Thibodeau, of Brunswick, Steven Marshall and companion, Kim Pushard, of Wiscasset and Patrick Smith and wife, Faith, of Bath. She leaves behind many grandchildren, Christine Walker and husband, Cullen, of Phippsburg, Jon Marshall of Pennsylvania, Nicole Marshall of Delaware, Shane Marshall of West Bath and Vivian and Albert Smith of Bath. Lucille also had a great-granddaughter, Gabrielle Walker, of Phippsburg; and many close friends and relatives. Much time was spent with Lucille prior to her passing, sharing memories, with her often saying “Hey, I’ve had a good life!” That told only part of the story; all close to her have lived a better life because of her. The family would like to thank MidCoast Senior Health Center for their sincere kindness and care given to Lucille while there. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice Volunteers of MidCoast Maine, Brunswick, or your local animal shelter.

