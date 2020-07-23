Robert Tristram Coffin II 1955 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Robert Tristram Coffin II passed quietly at home on July 12, 2020. Bob was born in Portland on Oct. 14, 1955, the son of Robert and Irene Coffin. Bob loved writing, having written several poems, and keeping a journal for much of his life. He also loved, in no particular order, loud music, Mastiffs, cool cars and motorcycles, and swimming in the ocean. He adored his grandchildren, ensuring that he always had tootsie roll pops available for them. He was known by many names, Bobby, Bob, Robert, but his favorite names were Dad and Papa. Bob was predeceased by his son, Robert; and his brother, Larry. He is survived by his daughters, Sarah and Emma; his grandchildren, Riley, Oliver, and Dylan; and his sister, Joan; and his cousin, Wayne. A small gathering, with social distancing in mind, is planned for Saturday, July 25, from 3 to 6 p.m. at his home. Due to state mandates, attendees are requested to wear a mask. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home-12 Federal Street, Brunswick, where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous