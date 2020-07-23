Music

July 28

The Delta Knights Band, R&B, blues, classic rock and swing, 6-7:30 p.m., Robie Softball Field, 28 Ball Park Road, Gorham. Free.

Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival, virtual, also Aug. 4 and 11. All performances available on YouTube through the season after the live show. Contact [email protected] for more information. sllmf.org.

Aug. 8

Music in the Park at 24 Main St., Gray, drive-in style. Check for open slots at graymaine.org/blueberry-festival-committee.

Art

Continuum for Creativity is showcasing submitted artwork in the album “Post Your Work!” on its Facebook page. For information on virtual classes and “online painting parties,” visit marybrooking.com.

“Home Work” exhibit, a show of art work conceived during Maine’s months of the shelter-in-place order, is on display now at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. 647-2787, gallery302.com.

Online galleries can be found at: Hole in the Wall Studioworks, Raymond, holeinthewallgallery.net; University of Southern Maine, Gorham, usm.maine.edu/gallery/past-exhibits; Gallery 302, Bridgton, gallery302.com/artists; mars in Sol Gallery, Casco, marsinsolgallery.com/featured-artists-1.

Museums

Bridgton Historical Society’s museum on Gibbs Avenue is open Tuesday-Saturday to a maximum of five guests at a time. Mask wearing and social distancing apply. For more information contact the Bridgton Historical Society at 647-3699, email [email protected] or visit bridgtonhistory.org or Facebook.

