Westbrook police are asking for help locating a 69-year-old man who has been missing for several days.
Stephen Bennett has not been seen for several days, and there is no information about where he might have gone. There is a concern for his mental well-being, Westbrook police said.
Bennett does not have a vehicle. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Westbrook police at 854-0644.
This story will be updated.
