BUXTON – Sandra L. Berry, 57, of Buxton, passed away on July 13, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 3, 1963, to parents Nelson and Lillian L. (Mansfield) Butler in South Portland, Maine.

Sandra always enjoyed being in nature and had a passion for photography, especially lighthouses. She was a patient and kind animal lover, over the years she had many cats, and a love for horses. Sandra spent 18 years at the Gorham Fire Department as an administrative assistant. She was a very hardworking and loving mother, sister, daughter, friend, and most recently a grandmother.

Sandra is survived by her daughter; Sarah, and her husband, Scott and their new baby, Klaus; her father, Nelson Butler; two sisters, Maria Moustraouphis, and Judy Dupuis.

She was predeceased by her mother, Lillian Butler.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Highland Cemetery on Church Hill Rd., Buxton, Maine.

To express condolences, or to participate in Sandra’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Sandra to the Animal Refuge League,

217 Landing Rd,

Westbrook, ME 04092

