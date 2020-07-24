WOOLWICH – Frederick Jessup Kahrl was born in Boston, Mass. on June 7, 1944; he passed away at the age of 76 on the evening of Saturday, July 11, 2020, at home in Woolwich, surrounded by his family.

Fred grew up in Boston and Elmira, N.Y., but always felt that his true home was in Georgetown where his family spent each summer.

He graduated both the popular valedictorian and second-to-last in his class from Noble and Greenough in Dedham, Mass. in 1963. He attended Bates College for a few years while working summers as a ranch hand in Montana, but left before graduating to enlist in the U.S. Coast Guard. He first served on Seguin Island Light Station before being posted to Kodiak, Alaska as a Radio Navigator on HU-16 Albatross and C-130 Hercules aircraft. When his tour of duty was complete he founded a small newspaper in Kodiak, then moved back to Maine to work at the Portland Press Herald. He spent time at Bath Iron Works and traveled around the state with a portable sawmill before a final round of journalism as editor of the Coastal Journal before retiring.

Plain Old Fred was an adventurer, raconteur, journalist, writer, farmer, builder, blaster, mariner, historian, film buff, and steadfast family man. He was deeply, insatiably curious about the world, its goings-on, and people everywhere.

Fred is survived by his wife, Lynne Wolfe of Woolwich; his three children, Heather Reedy of Waterloo, Mont., Allin Kahrl of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Andrew Kahrl of Bath; five grandchildren; a stepdaughter; two stepgrandchildren; two great-step grandchildren; 11 nieces and nephews; 18 great nieces and great nephews; and many more beloved family and friends.

We will have a celebration of life for Fred at a future date, when it is safe for people to travel safely, and gather to remember him.

An online memorial can be found at http://www.daiglefuneralhome.com/

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Grace Episcopal Church, Friends of Seguin, or the Maine Maritime Museum.

