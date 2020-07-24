SCARBOROUGH- Norman “Norm” Chaput of Scarborough, Maine died peacefully at the age of 85 at the Scarborough Hospice-Gosnell House on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Norm was born on April 11, 1935, in Bangor, Maine to the late George and Helen Chaput. Norm’s siblings included the late Robert Chaput and Rita Parent. A graduate of Bangor High School, Norm enlisted shortly after graduation in the United States Army and served four years in Germany during the Korean Conflict.

Upon return from Germany, Norm married the love of his life, Jeannine Couillard of Westbrook, Maine, with whom he spent the next 63 years of married life. Jeannine and Norm are and were the matriarch and patriarch of a large adoring family including four children: Mark Chaput, Joe Chaput, Robyn Shannon and Peter Chaput as well as eight grandchildren: Kelsey Shannon, Molly Shannon, Rebecca Foster, Jake Chaput, Adam Chaput, Ian Chaput, Jack Chaput and Morgan Chaput; and three great-grandchildren: Lily Foster, Annie Foster, and Adaline Nuite. Norm is also survived by his loving daughters-in-law, Molly Chaput, Melissa Chaput and Tracy Grisez as well as Richard Bourget and his former son-in-law, Dale Shannon.

Norm was an incredibly hard-working individual doing anything possible to support his family. He was devoted to his job often being first on the scene when trouble arose. Norm worked for Texaco Oil Company for 42 years, rising through the ranks over the course of his career from tractor trailer rig driver hauling flammable fuel throughout Maine to eventually managing a large Texaco Oil distribution terminal in South Portland, Maine. Norm’s father, uncle and his brother also worked for Texaco for many years. Combined, the family team had 100-plus years of service with this company. During his tenure with Texaco, Norm weathered several corporate strikes and layoffs. To support his family, Norm went to barber school at night, and during one particularly long, one-year layoff, cut hair in the family home to make ends meet.

Norm loved Maine, and spending time in her great outdoors. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he proudly wore his well-deserved “Biggest Bucks in Maine” patch. Norm instilled his love for the outdoors in his children, who will remember their annual fishing and hunting trips together with great fondness. Norm also loved to take road trips with Jeannine, and they often traveled locally and to visit new places including a cross country trip to Banff, Canada. Norm was a quietly spiritual man and a parishioner at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Scarborough. Norm’s passing will forever leave a void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, an immediate family only graveside remembrance with U.S. Army honors is planned at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. alzfdn.org

