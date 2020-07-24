SACO – Nancy M. (Hughes) Morse, passed on to enjoy the glories of heaven on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco, Maine.

Nancy was born July 26, 1932, in Portland, Maine, daughter of Dean M. Hughes Jr., and Alphaetta (Plummer) Hughes. Scarborough High School, class of 1950.

Nancy was predeceased by her former husband, Warren O. Morse (March 21, 2019), son, Stephen J. Morse (December 26, 1954), and granddaughter, Abigail E. M. Houle (June 13, 2002).

Nancy is survived by: children; Philip W. Morse, Deborah A. Campbell, Barbara J. Morse, Susan N. (Lowe) Gilbert and her husband, Steven W. Gilbert, Ellen M. Hale and her husband, Rev. Robert Hale, Teresa J. Houle, Jennifer A. Turcotte and her husband, Jeffrey A. Turcotte. Grandchildren; Samuel F. Morse, James B. Morse, Sarah C. Cleek and her husband, Eric Cleek, Theresa Campbell, Paul T. Lowe, Seth T. Lowe, Charisa L. Mackey, Amos J. Gilbert, Rachel H. Stvan and her husband, Matthew Stvan, Josiah Hale, Ethan Houle, Ryker Turcotte and Noah Turcotte. Great-granddaughter; Avery E. Mackey. Two brothers; Harold Hughes and his wife, Marilyn L. Hughes, and Dean M. Hughes, III.

Service will be private.

To view Nancy’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous