“I decided to read ‘Breasts and Eggs’ by because I wanted a completely different experience from my usual reading fare. I was already a few weeks into lockdown, and even my favorite authors like John le Carré and P.G. Wodehouse weren’t offering their typical comforts. I knew I needed a change. I’ve read many of Haruki Murakami’s novels, but besides those, I’m not too familiar with Japanese literature. Once I started I was quickly transported to a completely different experience. This is the story of two sisters who are trying to pull themselves out of poverty and pursue their own dreams while chafing at the conservative, male-dominated society of Japan. The prose is refreshingly direct, both for its realist style, and its unflinching exploration of female desire. These elements, along with deep character development and a few light moments make for a really enjoyable read. I urge anyone looking for something different to give it a try!” — ANDREW GOODMAN, North Yarmouth

What are you reading?

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a few sentences, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it as the pandemic – and its ripple effects – continues and calls for social change erupt. Send your pick to [email protected], and we may use it as a future bedside table.

