I read with great interest Greg Kesich’s column in last Sunday’s paper, “Yard signs show Collins’ challenge” (July 19).
Over the past two years I have often been concerned as to whether Susan Collins was a senator from the state of Maine or the third senator from Kentucky.
Frank Wright
Cape Neddick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Recipes
This summer, do as the Sicilians do and make a tray of refreshing almond granita
-
Opinion
Maine Observer: Paddling when you can’t touch bottom
-
Local & State
Lessons emerge from a workplace outbreak
-
Outdoors
Ask a Naturalist: Has the decline in birds led to a rise in ticks?
-
Arts & Entertainment
Society Notebook: Freeport fundraiser finds space to distance in Desert of Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.