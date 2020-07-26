I read with great interest Greg Kesich’s column in last Sunday’s paper, “Yard signs show Collins’ challenge” (July 19).

Over the past two years I have often been concerned as to whether Susan Collins was a senator from the state of Maine or the third senator from Kentucky.

Frank Wright
Cape Neddick

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles