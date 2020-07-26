I beg to differ with the last paragraph of “Two Maine businesses don’t deserve backlash,” specifically “It’s an election, not a war.”

It is far more than an election, in fact it is a war over the very heart and soul of America and the direction this country will follow post November. Either we will choose to preserve a healthy democracy or surrender our government to an unlawful dictatorship.

While both sides might enjoy pizza and beer after the election only one side will be celebrating while the other side licks its wounds.

Charlie Backus

Old Orchard Beach

