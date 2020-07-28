PRESQUE ISLE – Marilyn F. Bentley, 84, passed away peacefully in the arms of loved ones on July 21, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Lester Ellis and Christine Smith. Marilyn was the beloved mom to her children Lerinda Damboise and Tamera McDonough. She was predeceased by her sons, Dwayne and Wayne Ellis.In addition to her daughters, Marilyn also leaves behind her brother, Millard Ellis, and a long list of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter; as well as a large extended family and circle of friends. We will all miss her love and affection. A small private gathering will be held for close friends and family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.directcremationofmaine.com.

