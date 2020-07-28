Ralph Douglas Alley Sr. 1942 – 2020 EDGEWATER – Ralph Douglas Alley Sr., 77, of Edgewater, Fla. passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Halifax Health Hospice Care Center, Edgewater. His loving and dedicated wife of 38 years, Donna, held his hand as he peacefully crossed over. Mr. Alley was born August 27, 1942 in East Brunswick, Maine and moved to Florida in 2006 from South Bristol, Maine. Known to his friends as “Alley Cat,” he was a hard drinkin’, hard smokin’, tough old bird, a modern day gunslinger, and a rebel with the scars to prove it. He was not perfect by any stretch, but he was real. His determination and charisma charmed everyone who met him. Anyone lucky enough to taste the food he prepared knew he was a master of seasoning, the grill, breakfast and popcorn. The only things bigger than his temper were his heart, his stories, and his love for karaoke. He had an infectious laugh and a glare that would stop you dead in your tracks. Either way, he could leave you in stitches. He was a member of Sons of the American Legion Post #285, Dolphin Athletic Club and the Eagles Aerie #4242, all in Edgewater. He was also a member of the VFW Post #4250 Auxiliary, New Smyrna Beach and Moose Lodge #1962, Titusville. Ralph leaves his wife, Donna M. Alley; daughter Corrinna “Rena” Grover of Bath, son Ralph Douglas Alley Jr. “Doug” of Stetson, daughter Margaret Kahrs “Peggy” of Brandon, Vt.; brother Robert “Bob” Alley of Auburn; grandchildren Joseph, William, Arnold, Artemas, and Archer; and several nephews, nieces and cousins. In death, Ralph joins his daughter Angela, grandson Jimmy, mother Margaret, father Forest, brother Richard “Dicky”, grandson Christopher, and sisters Mildred, Hazel, and Stella. In lieu of flowers, donations and condolences can be made to his widow: Donna Alley 928 Lake Ave. Edgewater, FL 32132

