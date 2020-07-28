GORHAM – Marion Sanborn Ashey, 90, passed away July 27, 2020, at the Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford. She was born August 14, 1929, a daughter of Roland and Myrtle (Irish) Sanborn.

Marion was a graduate of Gorham High School in the class of 1947. She was married to Robert Ashey until his passing in 1999.

Marion enjoyed doing embroidery, crossword puzzles, listening to country music, reading, and most of all, spending time with her family and grandchildren. Cooking holiday dinners for her family brought much joy to Marion’s life. She was a member of the Citizens Band Radio, where she was known as “Fender Bender”. In 1984, she retired from Unum.

She is survived by her children, Stephan Fillmore (Peggy), Wendy Thibeau and Kimberly Barnett; a sister, Jane Dantrowaski; nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Ashey; children, Dennis Thibeau, Michael Fillmore, and Louise Keithley; and siblings, Daniel Sanborn, Gloria Spidel, Everett Benson, and Barbara Brown.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, Maine, 04038. Burial will follow at the North Street Cemetery in Gorham. To express condolences or participate in Marion’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution’s in Marion’s name may be made to Maine Cancer Foundation

170 US Rte 1

Suite 250

Falmouth, ME 04105

Guest Book