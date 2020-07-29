Money should be used somewhere else

To the editor,

Recently I watched the June 6 budget workshop between the council and department heads The topic was the 2020-21 budget. One of the items that was discussed that evening was what items could be cut to fund the 450,000 skate park.

Apparently the group that wants this park has raised $100,000 toward this project. I commend them for their efforts. As the discussion went on, it was brought up that the city manager had suggested that maybe this item should be a referendum question for the public to decide.

Kate Lewis, our mayor, said she was not in favor of going to a referendum on this item because she thought it would fail. Shame on her. That tells me how she is not concerned about how the general public feels about spending this kind of money but wants to slip it by in a very underhanded way.

Not only is it to please a small amount of people, but mayor you are showing your real colors. Certainly under these trying times, I am sure this money could be used somewhere else in the budget to keep the taxes down. What a nice thought.

Steve Marston

South Portland

Thank you to voters, election workers

To the editor,

Many thanks to all who participated in the July 14 Democratic primary, bond ballot and school budget approval. This summer’s high voter turnout, in the midst of a pandemic, speaks to how thoughtful and engaged our community is. Our municipal clerks, Emily Scully and Debra Lane, together with all the municipal employees and volunteers who worked so hard to make the July 14 election safe and easy for voters, deserve special acknowledgment for their accomplishments.

I was honored to be one of three community-spirited, dedicated candidates eager to represent Senate District 29 in the Maine Legislature, and I’m proud to be your Democratic nominee in November. I’d like to give a special thank you to the many members of our community who supported my campaign by letter-writing, phone banking, posting lawn signs, contributing, and in countless other ways.

As we look forward to the November election, every voter will be focused on making the best decisions for our community, state and country. As a candidate, I’ll be focused on learning as much as I can about your concerns and priorities so that I can represent you well in Augusta. I’m excited to speak with you, and hope we will connect soon.

Anne Carney

Cape Elizabeth

