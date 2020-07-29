Portland Press Herald food writer Meredith Goad leads a discussion among local restaurant owners and chefs to find out how dining out has changed in the age of COVID-19.
On the panel
Mike Wiley: Big Tree Hospitality (Honey Paw, Hugo’s, Eventide Oyster)
Jay Villani: Salvage BBQ, Local 188, Black Cow
Alec Sabina: Hot Suppa
