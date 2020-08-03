Portland Press Herald education reporter Rachel Ohm leads a discussion among K-12 educators to find out what students, parents and teachers can expect when school resumes this fall. Guests include Portland schools superintendent Xavier Botana, elementary teacher Melissa-Jo Coombs and other panelists to be announced.

On the panel

Xavier Bontana, Superintendent of Portland Public Schools

Xavier has been the superintendent of the Portland Public Schools since July of 2016. During his tenure, Mr. Botana has spearheaded a successful update of the district’s Comprehensive Plan, The Portland Promise; worked with school and city officials, families and the community to obtain council approval for a proposal for critical renovations at four elementary schools; and aided in the process of developing a new family partnership policy for the district.

Prior to coming to Portland, Mr. Botana served as Associate Superintendent of the Michigan City Area Schools in Indiana for six years. He held a variety of educational positions before that time, including serving as Chief Academic Officer for the Portland Public Schools in Oregon, and working as an administrator and teacher in the Chicago area.

Mr. Botana holds a Master’s degree in Educational Administration and has completed his doctoral program coursework at Northwestern University.

Melissa-Jo Coombs, 5th grade teacher, Skillin Elementary School

Melissa has taught at Skillin Elementary since 2007 where she started as an ed tech, moved to teaching second grade for 10 years and has been in fifth grade for the last two years and counting. Besides being a classroom teacher she is also a part of the district’s grade level leadership team representing fifth grade in math/science. When she is not teaching she is spending time with her family. This year she will have two second graders and a fifth grader at another school in South Portland.

Additional panelists to be announced.

