BIDDEFORD – Russell Lucien Petit, 80, of Biddeford, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Southern Maine Health Care. He was born in Biddeford on Feb. 27, 1939, son of the late Laurier and Donaldine (Lahey) Petit. On Aug. 22, 1959, Russell married his beloved wife, Beverly (Nield) at St. Andre Church in Biddeford.

He loved planting flowers and working in his garden, dancing, music, and theatre. His grandchildren were the love of his life, and he loved taking them to the beach, museums, on trips to Boston, and teaching them about history. Russell had a great sense of humor and had an infectious laugh that can still be heard.

Russell is survived by his wife, Beverly Petit of Biddeford; daughters, Kim Cummings of Wilmington, Mass. and Nancy Petit of South Portland; and his beloved grandchildren, James Russell Cummings of Brockton, Mass. and Carissa Lynn Cummings of Wilmington, Mass. and his two great-grandchildren, Elliot and Silas; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Petit.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 1, at 1 p.m. at Hope Memorial Chapel in Biddeford. A celebration of Russell’s life will be held in September, with a date to be announced.

To leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.hopememorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Russell’s name to:

St. Andres Health Care

407 Pool St.

Biddeford, Maine 04005

http://www.standre.org

Ways to give: Memory Care Garden

