Music

Aug. 1

Kelly Caufield presents “The Music of Judy Garland,” 7 p.m. via YouTube and available on mwamconcerts.com and Facebook for 48 hours after live performance. Music with A Mission concert benefits Special Olympic Maine and North Windham Union Church. Donations can be made online or by mailing a check to Music with a Mission c/o NWUC 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, ME 04062.

Aug. 4

Don Roy Trio, 6-7:30 p.m., Robie Softball Field, 28 Ball Park Road. Park at Gorham High School or in lot at municipal center. Sponsored by Gorham Recreation Department. Free.

Aug. 4 & 11

Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival, virtual. All performances available on YouTube through the season after the live show. Contact [email protected] for more information. sllmf.org.

Aug. 6

The Joan Kennedy Duo, 6:30 p.m., Steep Falls Village park gazebo located on Main Street, Steep Falls. Part of the Summer Concert Series by Standish Parks & Recreation. Free.

Aug. 8

Music in the Park at 24 Main St., Gray, drive-in style. Check for open slots at graymaine.org/blueberry-festival-committee.

Aug. 11

Joan Kennedy, 6-7:30 p.m., Robie Softball Field, 28 Ball Park Road. Park at Gorham High School or in lot at municipal center. Sponsored by Gorham Recreation Department. Free.

Aug. 12

Half Moon Jug Band, 6:30 p.m., Steep Falls Village park gazebo located on Main Street, Steep Falls. Part of the Summer Concert Series by Standish Parks & Recreation. Free.

Poetry

Aug. 4 & 11

Poetry Express Live Stream, 6-8 p.m., via Facebook Live. Led by poet and artist Kifah Abdulla. Bridgton Public Library, 1 Church St., Bridgton. Visit bridgtonlibrary.org/poetry-express/ for more information and to register.

Art

“Home Work” exhibit, a show of art work conceived during Maine’s months of the shelter-in-place order, is on display now at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. 647-2787, gallery302.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: