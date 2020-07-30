Aug. 2, 1995

On the nomination of Police Chief Steven Roberts, Mayor Kenneth Lefebvre on Monday named Paul McCarthy as Westbrook’s deputy police chief. McCarthy, 47, moves up from captain. He started as a patrolman in 1972.

A cat walking within 10 feet of a mobile home in Friendly Village, Gorham, was shot July 25 by a sniper with the rifle, the second such incident this summer. “There are some people who are not fond of cats. I don’t believe it was a spontaneous action by kids trying to be cruel to animals,” Park Manager John Richards said. He also said two animals were shot and killed in the park last summer.

60 Years Ago The Westbrook American reported on Aug. 3, 1960, that Mrs. Arthur Andrews was chairman of Gorham Garden Club’s annual flower show scheduled for Aug. 16 at the junior high school. The “Old Peabody Pew” was to be presented Aug. 5 at Tory Hill Church in Buxton. In recent years, the romantic comedy, sponsored by the Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton, has been staged during the Christmas season.

A letter from City Solicitor Michael Cooper listing more than $100,000 in legal costs from personnel problems was apparently the principal factor in a turnabout decision by Westbrook aldermen Monday to let Mayor Kenneth Lefebvre have the personnel director he has sought. The contract position, director of human resources, will pay $20 an hour for up to 1,000 hours a year.

Ronald Allanach, Westbrook police chief from 1987-1994, has been hired as assistant principal at South Portland High School. He has earned two master’s degrees at the University of Southern Maine, one in human resources development and one in public policy and management.

Darrell and Susan Morrow, and their teenagers John and Sarah, of Shaws Mills Road in Gorham, entertained Maria Aguado Marco, 15, of San Sebastian, Spain, for three weeks in July under the Nacel program to show her our way of life. Sarah and Maria became special friends. Susan said she was a charming young lady and it was a rewarding experience.

Aug. 3, 2005

Westbrook’s 12-year-old Little League team won the state championship Saturday with a a 1-0 win over Lewiston. The team is now preparing for the New England regional tournament in Bristol, Connecticut.

The city received just two proposals for Saccarappa Park development – one to build a 30,000-square-foot office building from Terry Brown of Brown Redevelopment Corp. of Scarborough and one to keep it as a park. Brown offered to pay $1 for the property and he would keep 35% of the site as public open space. Former American Journal publisher Harry Foote and his wife, Anne, offered $1,000 with the stipulation that they’d return the land to the city and it would remain a park for 100 years. The Economic Development Committee will review the proposals Aug. 3.

Bowing to public pressure, the Maine Turnpike Authority has changed its mind and agreed to keep one lane of the Stroudwater Street bridge open during reconstruction.

All that’s needed now is President George W. Bush’s signature and $15.7 million approved by Congress for the Gorham bypass, which will launch the start of a long-needed solution to Gorham’s traffic woes. The money would build a 3.3-mile southerly bypass of Gorham Village, linking Route 114 with Route 25 near Brandy Brook Hill, which is west of the village. Town Manager David Cole said plans for a bypass were discussed some 45 years ago.

The Westbrook City Council has approved a set of restrictions aimed at curbing large retail projects that includes a limit of 160,000 square feet in size. The strategy is a tacit rejection of a compromise offered by Walmart to build a 180,000-square-foot store at the Saunders Brothers mill site. Walmart had originally proposed a 203,000-square-foot superstore that residents in the neighborhood have been fighting.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: