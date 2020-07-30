SCARBOROUGH – Carole Lee Lord, a lifelong resident of Scarborough, entered peacefully into eternal life on July 28 after a short illness. She was born on April 30, 1937 to Max Herbert and Clara Methel (Brown) Emmons.

Carole attended Scarborough Schools, where she was a member of the Latin and Drama Clubs, the Girls’ Chorus, the Four Corners Yearbook staff, and salutatorian of the Class of 1955. She also attended the University of New Hampshire in Durham.

She married the love of her life, Richard Lord, on September 8, 1956. Carole was the devoted mother of Rick and Jerry, whom she supported in all endeavors and aspects of their lives, and a doting Grammy to Allison, the apple of her eye. A deeply spiritual person, Carole was a member of the First Congregational Church of Scarborough and supported its Ladies Fellowship and Food Pantry. She instilled in her boys a love of reading and a quiet faith that sustains them to this day.

Carole touched many lives with her calm manner and sense of humor, first as a Sunday School teacher and Cub Scout Den Mother, and later as a special education aide in the Scarborough schools, where she worked for many years. She inherited her father’s love of the Back Shore at Ferry Beach, and enjoyed hiking the Cliff Walk at Prouts Neck and exploring New England attractions and historic sites with her family. Carole also loved to write, read, and sew, eventually producing beautiful quilts that are highly-prized by their recipients. She and Dick bowled in a couples league, and card games with “the girls” in the neighborhood often included more banter and dessert than card-playing. She loved to play cribbage, and could work on jigsaw puzzles for hours.

Carole is survived by her husband of nearly 64 years, Richard; sons Richard Lord (Paul Lambert) of Schaghticoke, N.Y., and Gerald Lord (and friend Marie Ameika) of Yarmouth, Maine; granddaughter, Allison Lord of Portland, and Allison’s mother, Katie Lord of Cumberland; sister, Sally Iverson (Rev. Neil) of Eustis, Maine; sister-in-law, Geraldine Leeman of Naples, Maine; several nieces; and her dear friends Sarah Jane Matteau and Diane Brown of Scarborough. She was pre-deceased by her parents; her brother-in-law Ronald Leeman; life-long friends Bev Larrabee and Betty Hart; and her “adopted” daughter Brenda Beaulieu. She will be terribly missed.

Friends are invited to pay their respects on Sunday, August 2, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland; a service celebrating Carole’s life will be held there on Monday, August 3, at 10 a.m., with interment to follow at the Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough, Maine.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nursing staff and palliative care team at the Maine Medical Center for the compassionate care and comfort they provided in Carole’s final days.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at http://www.HobbsFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

friends are encouraged to make a donation in Carole’s name to:

the Food Pantry Ministry of the First

Congregational Church of Scarborough,

the Animal Refuge League of Portland,

or the Maine Chapter of

the Alzheimer’s

Association.

