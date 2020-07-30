BATH – Lucille Eleana Howe, 91, of Winship Street died Monday, July 27, 2020.

She was born in Buxton on September 25, 1928, a daughter of Norman E. and Dorothea F. (Dennett) Townsend.

She attended Buxton schools and married Ralph S. Elwell. They lived in Buxton and shared seven children. Later in life, she married Henry W. Howe Jr. In 2010 she moved to Brunswick to live with her daughter, Marie.

She loved to dance at the Buxton Grange Hall.

She was predeceased by her husband, Henry W. Howe Jr., two sons, PFC. Donovan Elwell and Norman Elwell, two daughters, Barbara McLaskey and Susan Pinkham, two brothers, Raymond Townsend and Ernest Townsend and two sisters, Ruth Smith and an infant sister Harriet Townsend.

She is survived by four daughters, Marie Burnham-Gillespie of Brunswick, Betsey Roman and her husband Steve of Sebago Lake, Judith Bergeron of Sanford and Lucille L. Barnhart of Buxton, six stepchildren, nine grandchildren, many great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, August 22, at South Buxton Cemetery in Buxton.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com.

