Paul R. Campbell 1948 – 2020 BAILEY ISLAND – Paul R. Campbell passed away on July 25, 2020 at his home on Bailey Island with his wife Susan by his side after a year-long struggle with ALS. Paul was born on Jan. 14, 1948 in Providence, R.I. to Roland O. Campbell and Irene B. (Laliberte) Campbell. He lived and worked in Providence until he retired from his position as Providence City Archivist in 2015. Paul and his wife moved full time to Bailey Island in 2016 having spent weekends there for many years. Retirement allowed Paul to pursue his many passions, spending time working in his garden, antiquing, fishing from the rocks, writing, chatting with folks at the General Store and enjoying quiet dinners with his wife, at home and at the numerous restaurants in the area that they frequented. Paul is survived by his wife of 27 years, Susan Chapdelaine Campbell; a son Ian Paul Campbell of Alexandria, Va.; his twin brother, Peter Campbell and his wife Karen of Lincoln, R.I., and his sister Francine Campbell Rossi and her husband Ernie of Port Orange, Fla. A funeral mass will be held at the Cathedral of St. Peter and Paul in Providence, where Paul and his brother Peter once sang in the Children’s Choir. He will be buried in the North Burial Ground in Providence, where he will be in the company of many notable Rhode Island historical figures that Paul admired and researched in several books and articles he wrote on Rhode Island History, including the one that he was working on at the time of his death on the silver and jewelry industry in Rhode Island. Arrangements by Skeffington Funeral Home in Providence. https://skeffingtonfuneralhome.com/. Local arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Donations may be made in his memory to: ALS Association Northern New England Chapter 10 Ferry St. Suite 438 Concord, NH 03301

