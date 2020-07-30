RAYMOND – Tracey Jackson Leeman, 45, of Raymond passed away unexpectedly as the result of an accident on July 19, 2020.

Tracey was born in Bangor to Ron and Sheila (MacPheters) Jackson. She attended Brewer schools, Beal College and Southern Maine Community College. She worked many years as a medical assistant and was employed by Martin’s Point Health Care Center in Portland for the past 11 years.

Tracey’s greatest joy was her son, Kobie Spruce. She beamed with pride whenever she talked about his accomplishments and cherished every moment with him. Finding the love of her life, husband, Dan Leeman, brought Tracey great happiness. She loved life and her family deeply and enjoyed all of the time she spent with Dan, her family, and her friends at Lake St. George in Liberty boating, water skiing (which she began at the age of seven), fishing, snowmobiling and playing games. Tracey also shared a special bond with her nephew, Reid Jackson, and loved their time together.

She was predeceased by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

She is survived by her parents, Ron and Sheila of Liberty; husband, Dan and son Kobie, both of Raymond; stepson, Joshua Leeman of Saco; brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Julie Jackson and nephew, Reid of Palermo; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Julie Leeman of Enfield; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Colleen Waterhouse of Kennebunkport; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Per Tracey’s request, a private family memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Homeless Animal Rescue Team of Maine

(HART), 302 Range Road, Cumberland, Maine 04021 or The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital,

Maine Medical Center Philanthropy Department, 22 Bramhall Street Portland, Maine 04102 or

http://www.mmc.org/donate.

