SOUTH PORTLAND – Michael O. Pennell, 46, passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center on Friday, July 24, 2020.Born in Portland on May 19, 1974, Michael was the son of Mark and Catherine (Papineau) Pennell. It’s difficult to summarize how impactful a person’s loss is in just a few short paragraphs, but Michael was a exuberant person who had a love for everything Maine has to offer.From an early age, Michael developed a love for all things outdoors. He was a naturally adventurous person who was a real rebel since a young age. He loved dirt-biking and four-wheeling, camping, and saltwater fishing. As much as he loved these activities, it was who he was with that made these special. The time he enjoyed the most was when he was with his family. Christmas was a favorite time of year ? it allowed he and his family to gather at his brother’s house, laughing for hours on end as they told old camping and fishing stories, and reminisced about their late father. When he wasn’t spending time with family, he was saltwater fishing with his close friends he locally grew up with which he considered them more like extended family. Above all else, his niece and nephew meant a lot to him, he was always eager to hear what recent accomplishments they had made, travel stories and recent hunting and fishing escapades the two had been on together, he loved them very dearly. Michael will be remembered for being a humorous and care-free person who didn’t care about what people thought of him when he randomly belted out in song. His quirky sayings and quick witted comments that never failed to make you burst out in laughter will be deeply missed by those who love him. He was predeceased by his father, Mark Pennell, Sr., in 1993.Michael is survived by his beloved mother, Catherine Pennell of South Portland; brother, Mark and Norita Pennell of South Portland; adoring niece and nephew, Leanne and Wyatt Pennell of South Portland. There will be no formal ceremony. Instead, those who knew Michael are asked to take one of his many qualities and implement it into your own life. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Michael’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

