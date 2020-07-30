Robert I. Ormsby 1943 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Robert I. Ormsby of Brunswick passed away on July 28, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born in Brunswick on July 13, 1943. He leaves behind his wife Susan Lyle Ormsby of 34 years and children Jennifer O. Watson and husband Mark of Harpswell, Robert I.D. Ormsby and wife Erin of Harpswell, stepchildren Christine Favreau and husband Scott of Brunswick and Karyn Oppedisano of Brunswick. He was predeceased by his daughter Kimberly Johnson in 2007, and by his parents Irving D. and Ruth I. Ormsby. He is also survived by siblings Marjorie Rines of Epping, NH, Marilyn Michaud and husband Raymond of Augusta and brother William D. Ormsby of Freeport; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Bob was a well-respected real estate appraiser for over 34 years and had many other jobs in the past including teaching. He was greatly loved and will be missed by his wife, children, stepchildren and grandchildren as well as many dear friends and relatives. He loved his ‘kiddies’, camping, storytelling and what he called ‘gunkholing with Bob’. A private burial will be held at Varney Cemetery in Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, please donate to the: American Cancer Society

