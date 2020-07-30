YARMOUTH – Verlie passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020, at her home at Baysquare in Yarmouth, Maine. Verlie was born March 2, 1925, in Bar Harbor, Maine, to Arthur and Abbie (Stanley) Walls and raised in Northeast Harbor. During World War II, she worked various jobs in Providence, San Diego, and Chicago. After the war, she returned to Maine and met her husband, Glen. They moved to Hampden in the early 1950s where she raised her family in a home she designed and built. To say she did things her way is an understatement Swimming was an important part of her life. For over 30 years, she was a volunteer lifeguard at the YMCA in Bangor. She opened the pool every morning for the early morning swimmers. She loved the fact that all her grandchildren were excellent swimmers. Her grandchildren gave her the name Moss, which she adopted for the rest of her life. She became the straight man of the amateur comedy team Moss and Pup and was always the willing butt of everyone’s jokes.She was predeceased by her father, Arthur, mother Abbie, brothers, Stan and Ed, sister Snookie and husband Glen. She is survived by sister-in-law Jessie of Bangor Maine, daughter Glenda of Belmont Maine, son Chris of Cumberland Maine, daughter-in-law Ellen of Cumberland Maine, grandchildren Holly Ward (John) of Belmont Maine, Adam Bowden (Lindsay) of Lexington Kentucky, Eric Bowden (Amanda) of Toronto Ontario, Mandy Axelson (Chris) of Butte Montana, Samantha Bowden of Jamestown Colorado, nine greatgrandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and dear friend Ruth Hutchins.During the last nine years of her life Moss lived at Baysquare in Yarmouth. She and her family would like to thank Baysquare and its many wonderful employees, whom she loved as her own kin. Pursuant to her wishes, there will be no funeral services and her ashes along with her husband Glen’s will be scattered in her beloved Atlantic Ocean.

