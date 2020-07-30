SACO – Theodore E. Jewett, 76, of Saco, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born in Quincy, Massachusetts on May 20, 1944, a son of Allan and Mildred (Mortenson) Jewett. He graduated from Norfolk County Agricultural High School, class of 1963. On May 22, 1965, he married his wife Bette Lou (Brown) Jewett. He was employed by Deering Lumber in Biddeford and later in Kennebunk as store manager for many years, retiring in 2005, due to illness. Theodore was proud to contribute to the community and served for 30 years on the call force of Biddeford Fire Department. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He also liked to garden and take care of his yard with his loyal cocker spaniel “Daisy” He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bette Lou Jewett and three children: Michelle Lavigne and her fiancée Colin Beckwith, Allan D. Jewett and his wife Lynne and Amy Reynolds. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Randi, Brandon, Kelsea, Derek, Makenzie, Drew, Jade and Allan, two great-grandchildren, Lily and Blake, two sisters, Celia Freyer and Ellie Ivins and her husband Chris, sister-in-law, Deborah Brown, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 9-10:15 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, with a funeral service at 10:15 a.m., at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James Street, Saco. People can flow throughout the funeral home, limited to 50 at once. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery. To view Theodore’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

