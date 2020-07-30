PORTLAND – Professor Cristina Malcolmson, 70, died at her home in Portland, as a result of a household accident. She had a Ph.D. from U.C. Berkeley and taught Renaissance English literature at Yale and Bates College, doing research on the poet George Herbert and, recently, on the notion that race is a historical social construct. She was active in the Christian Science church, Peace Action Maine, the Southern Maine Workers’ Center, and was well known in her Back Cove neighborhood. She is survived by her brother, Peter (Leslie), by a cousin, Mary Clark, and by friends from coast to coast. She would have approved of donations to any of the above institutions.

Please visit http://www.athutchins.com to view Cristina’s tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

