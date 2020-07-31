WINDHAM – Jeanne Lorraine Kroot, 82, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Ledgewood Manor in Windham. She was born January 7, 1938 in Portland, ME.

Jeanne grew up in South Portland and attended South Portland High School. She graduated from Southern Maine Community College and worked at the Red Cross where she eventually retired.

Jeanne is predeceased by her son, Scott Walls, her brothers, John Kroot of Richmond, ME and Robert Gavett of S. Portland, and her sister, Janice DeFoe of CT.

Jeanne is survived by her sister, Joanne Tolley of Winter Springs, FL; her grandchildren, Nicole Walls and Shaun Duane of Maine; and her sister-in-law, Ellen Kroot.

Jeanne was loved by many. She had many friends that loved and enjoyed her friendship and she will be sadly missed and always remembered.

A memorial service for Jeanne will be held at a later date.

