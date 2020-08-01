HERMON and SANFORD ? Bruce M. Gooch, 73, passed away July 29, 2020, at his home from complications of Parkinsons.

Bruce was born June 2, 1947, in Sanford, Maine, to Maynard B. and Rita (Roy) Gooch.

Bruce grew up in Sanford and graduated from Sanford High School, class of 1965.

A lifetime passion for Bruce was cars, he was an avid collector of classic cars. He loved going to car shows and sharing his cars and interests with other collectors.

He also loved sharing his life with his Chesapeake Bay Retrievers and Himalayan Persians. They were a great source of pleasure and company for him.

Bruce worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard for 27 years, retiring in 1993. As a retirement job, Bruce enjoyed driving school bus in Sanford and in Bangor. After a total of 17 years bus driving, he retired to spend more time with his pets and family.

Bruce looked forward to and was always in attendance at his grandchildren’s games and events as he took great pride in them.

Bruce was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Pamela Gooch Capelle.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Porell Gooch of Hermon; his children, Kenneth Gooch of Texas, Lisa Gooch Romanauski of Michigan, Kimberly Mills Morin of Bangor, Karyn Mills Luke of Arizona, and Kevin Mills of Wells; his grandchildren, Brittany Gooch of Portland, William Romanauski and Nicholas Romanauski, both of Michigan, Mackenzie Morin, Matthew Morin, and Mitchell Morin, all of Bangor, Emily Mills and Austin Mills, both of Wells. He is also survived by two nieces, Kimberly Capelle of Sanford and Kerry Capelle Zekser of Massachusetts.

A graveside service will be held 12, noon, Monday, August 10, 2020, at Oakdale Cemetery, Twombley Road, Sanford.

