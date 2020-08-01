SCARBOROUGH ? Lucien went to be with his Lord and loved ones on July 24, 2020.

He was born in Biddeford on October 19, 1934, to Joseph Matteau and Lucia (Ouellette) Matteau Pombriant. He was born into a family of seven sisters and seven brothers. He attended Biddeford schools. He worked as a pinboy at the Big Twenty Bowling Alley in Scarborough where he met his future wife, Sarah Jane Pennell. He was a proud member of the Armed Forces serving in the Army National Guard, the Navy during the Korean War; the Air Force serving one year of isolated duty in Saudi Arabia. After being honorably discharged he went to work for the U.S. Coast Guard Base in South Portland as a civilian employee where later in his career he was made Foreman of the Electronics Shop.

Lucien was a member of several fraternal organizations: a charter member of Gov. William King Lodge #219 of Scarborough where he served as Master two times; the Kora Legion of Honor Color Guard ? Portland Valley of Scottish Rite and the USS Hyman DD 732 Association. He also belonged to the Libby Mitchell American Legion Post #76, the West Scarborough United Methodist Church; the Scarborough Historical Society and the North Scarborough Grange # 495.

Survivors are his wife of 63 years, a son, Mark and his wife Roberta Ransley-Matteau of Old Orchard Beach; one brother, Renald of Nevada, two special nieces, Irene of Ohio and Lorraine of New Brunswick, Canada, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Many thanks to Dr. Andrew Candelore, the Scarborough Rescue, Angels of Northern Light Mercy Hospital on Spring Street in Portland and the Gosnell Hospice in Scarborough.

There will be no services at this time which will be held in Dunstan Cemetery at a later date.

No flowers please, just prayers for the family.

