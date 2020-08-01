SOUTH PORTLAND- Patty Caselden was born in Portland on April 6, 1942. She passed peacefully at home on Monday, July 27, 2020.

She was the daughter of John S. and Mary E. (Morris) Horton. She grew up in South Portland, attended Holy Cross School and graduated from Cathedral High School. She later got her RN degree at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at Mercy Hospital, Osteopathic Hospital and retired from Maine Medical Center after over 30 years in nursing.

Patty married Ronald C. Caselden on April 15, 1967 and together they raised two children. They were married for 51 years until Ron’s death in 2018.

She loved flowers, music, crafts, golf and travel and spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing bridge for many years with the “Bridge Girls” and getting together annually with her longtime nursing friends.

After retirement she spent her winters in Fort Myers, Fla., with Ron. She enjoyed playing golf, singing in the choir, playing bridge and spending time with the many wonderful friends she made there.

She had a wonderful sense of humor and her contagious laugh will be remembered and forever missed.

Patty was predeceased by her parents, John and Mary; husband, Ron and brother, Richard.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer and son, Chuck; Grandchildren, Josh, Jessica and Grace. Sisters, Peggy, Ann, Barbie, Fifi, Cathy and Theresa; brothers, Mike, Peter and John. She is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting Hours celebrating Patty’s life will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 5-7 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Due to state limitations, a Mass of Christian Burial will be private followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. To view Patty’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital,

262 Danny Thomas Place,

Memphis, TN 38105

