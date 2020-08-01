ATHOL, Mass – Claudette M. (Thompson) Yackowski, 78, of Templeton, joined the choir of angels on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol, Mass., after a long illness.

Born in Biddeford, Maine, on January 20, 1942, she was the daughter of Frederick and Pauline Thompson.

Claudette is survived by her husband of 52-years, George Yackowski; a son, Frederick Yackowski; two sisters Joanne Twomey and Suzanne Murphy and her husband Bob; a sister-in-law, Frances Yackowski; nephews, Sean Murphy and his wife Jena, Josiah Murphy and his partner Shannon McDonnell, Keith Murphy and his fiancé Chelsea Powers, Shawn Twomey, Cheryl Twomey, Christopher Twomey and his wife Kristen; grand-nephews Brady and Zachary Twomey and Casey and Cameron Twomey; and a grand-niece, Dora Claire Murphy.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Kimberly Ann Yackowski.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Annunciation Parish at Holy Spirit Chapel, 50 Lovewell Street, Gardner, Mass. There are no calling hours.

For those unable to attend, a video recording of her Celebration Mass will also be available on the funeral home website, following the service.

Boucher Funeral Home, Inc., 110 Nichols Street, Gardner, Mass., 01440, is handling the arrangements.

For complete obituary, visit boucherfuneral.com

Memorial Contributions can be made to

St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital,

501 St. Jude Place, Memphis,

TN, 38105; or

Leukemia Society of America,

495 Old Connecticut Path, Suite 205,

Framingham, MA, 01701;

or Boston Children’s Hospital Trust ,

1 Autumn Street, #731,

Boston, MA, 02215-5301.

Please reference in memory of Claudette Yackowski.

