SOUTH PORTLAND – Donald G. Rideout was born April 11, 1951, in Portland, Maine, to parents George and Olene Rideout He passed away July 25, 2020, in his South Portland residence. Donald grew up the third oldest of seven children and is survived by his four brothers, Bruce, Charlie, Ronald and Daryll, and his sister, Judy, having lost his beloved younger sister, Deborah Rideout years prior.

Donald spent many years battling health issues but ultimately surcame to the broken heart he suffered after the passing of his beloved wife of 46 years, Karen Ann Rideout (Michel), in October of 2018. Donald met Karen in 1971 shortly after his discharge from the U.S. Navy where he served proudly during the Vietnam war aboard the U.S.S Whiteplains.

Donald and Karen were married Dec. 16, 1972. Donald was a man of tremendous strength and resolve but losing his beloved wife proved to much to bare even for a man who bore much pain his entire life.

Donald found much joy in his family and lived each day trying to make their lives better than the life he knew. He succeded.

Donald is survived by his three sons, Donald J. Rideout, Chaun E. Rideout, Jeremy L. Rideout Sr. and his daughter, Amanda L. Brown-Rideout.

Donald is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Keanna, Jeremy Jr. Brandon, Kaylee, Jordan, Kiley, Tyler, Evan, Kira, Julian and Isiah. Five Great-grandchildren: Brooklyn, Avah, Shawn Jr., Cameron and Brandon Jr.

Family and friends were very important and Donald often gave much of his himself for the health and happiness of others, he had an amazingly big heart which was one the many reasons he was loved by so many!

He will be severely missed but never forgotten, his soul is finally at peace and he is with his love Karen. Donald is to be cremated and there will be no funeral as to his wishes There will be a celebration of life to follow.

