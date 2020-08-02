GEORGIA/SANFORD – Charles E. Martin Jr., 49, of Georgia and formerly of Sanford, died unexpectedly on July 27, 2020.

Charles was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Dec. 22, 1970, to Monique and Charles E. Martin Sr.

He worked for Hostess Bakery in Biddeford and in Lakeland, Florida, until they closed the plant. Charles was a talented carpenter who enjoyed building bird houses. He was also a master mechanic who was called when they needed his experience and expertise. Charles enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially with his father.

Charles is survived by his sons, Evan and Ryan Martin; his father, Charles, Sr. and wife Pauline; his mother, Monique Webster and his sister, Charlene Martin and several nephews and aunts.

At the request of the family, there will be no services.

To leave a message for the family, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Charles’ memory to Maine’s National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI Maine),

52 Water St.,

Hallowell, ME 04347.

http://www.namimaine.org/donations

