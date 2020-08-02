Daisy A. MarinB1923 – 2020BFALMOUTH – Daisy A. Marin, a longtime resident of Falmouth, Maine, died of natural causes at Hawthorne House in Freeport at the age of 96. Wife of Frank (deceased), she leaves behind son, Roger, grandsons, Eric and Craig, and their families, sister, Louise, bother, Hiram, special nephew, Bruce, and myriad other nephews and nieces.

Born in Codyville, Maine, she lived a pioneer lifestyle with her parents and 12 siblings in a house void of water, but not love. Thus, the whole family developed a toughness and no complaining attitude towards hardship that families of today cannot comprehend.

Always a hard worker into her 80s, mom shared her income with her relatives when times got especially difficult for them. She was a longtime member of Falmouth Emmaus Lutheran Church.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Pine Grove Cemetery, Route 88, Falmouth.

