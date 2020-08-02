STANDISH – Claude L. Cyr, 80, passed away at his home on July 29, 2020. He was born in Van Buren, Maine on March 31, 1940, to Mauril and Sadie Cyr.

After graduating from St. Francis High School in Biddeford, he went on to get a degree in Agriculture from the University of Maine at Orono in 1960. He also went on to get his business administration degree from N.M.V.T.I in 1977. Claude served with the U.S. Army from 1960 ? 1963, which is when he met his wife Sylvia. They settled down in Hamlin, Maine, where he was a very successful large commercial potato grower.

In 1977, Claude went to work for McCain Foods where he eventually became the Senior Director of Agriculture for U.S. Operation in 1995, up until his retirement in 2001. He held many positions including Vice President of the Maine Potato Council, the Agricultural Bargaining Council, and the Advisory Board for Taterstate Frozen Foods.

Claude was a very proud member of the Knights of Columbus (3rd Degree). Many of his hobbies included hunting, snowmobiling, and flying.

Claude was predeceased by his beloved wife, Sylvia Cyr on April 24, 2020. He is survived by his children, Mark Cyr and his wife Roxanne, his daughter, Elaine Perkins and her husband Todd, and his daughter, Karen Cummings and her husband Scott; grandchildren, Cortney Cyr, Katie and Shannon Clark, and Ashley, Sarah, and Connor Cummings; stepgrandchildren, Nick Handville, Jordan and Devon Perkins; and four great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday August 7, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Please be mindful of reopening restrictions and distancing.

