PORTLAND – Esther Giacullo Wilcox passed away on July 24, 2020.

She was born in Gardiner, Maine, in 1935 to the Rev. Angelo Giacullo and Beatrice Giacullo.

She attended Portland High School.

She was predeceased by her parents, three brothers, three sisters and her daughter, Deborah Trynor.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Armitage and husband Gregg Armitage; sons, Rick Wilcox Jr. and wife Louise, and Timothy Wilcox; her sister, Mary Grant and brothers; Rev. John Giacullo and Peter Giacullo. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren that she loved dearly.

There will be a graveside service for the family at a later date.

To share memories of Esther or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.coastalcremationservices.com

