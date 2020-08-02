SOUTH CAROLINA – Gerald G. Poirier, 77, formerly of Biddeford, Maine, passed away on July 27, 2020, at his home in South Carolina with his wife, Mary, by his side after suffering a stroke on July 18, 2020.

Jerry was born in Biddeford on July 23, 1943, son of Ernest and Juliette (Dubreuil) Poirier. He grew up in Biddeford, graduating from St. Louis High School in 1961 and joined the U.S. Air Force for four years. During that time, he was stationed in Bermuda and Guam. When he returned home, he met his first wife Carol Lavigne. Together they raised two children in Westbrook and were married for 31 years. In 2000, he married his second wife, Mary (Flood) of Burnham and they resided in Biddeford and Saco.

Jerry worked in various sales capacities, and after years of digging for gemstones in rock quarries across Maine and N.H., he and Mary opened a rock shop and jewelry store in Saco, named “Jerry’s Gems”. Besides his love of rock collecting, he also loved the outdoors, spending his time hunting, fishing, being at the ocean, golfing and hosting summer BBQ’s. He moved to Spartanburg, S.C., in 2012 to enjoy his retirement.

He was predeceased by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law, Rachel and Marcel Beauregard. Besides his wife Mary, he is survived by his son, Stephen Poirier and wife, Bethany of Westbrook, his daughter, Michelle McClure and husband Brian of Buxton; grandchildren, Kera Pearis, Cody, Christian, and Casey Poirier, Nick and Nathan Herrick, Danielle and Tanner McClure, several nieces, nephews, cousins, great-grandchildren, and his first wife, Carol.

There will be no service, per his wishes.

Donations in his memory

may be made to the American Stroke Association http://www.stroke.org

