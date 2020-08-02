SAN ANTONIO, Fla. – Melvin David Twitchell, 79, of San Antonio Fla., died unexpectedly on June 30, 2020. He was born on Aug. 10, 1940 in Lancaster N.H., the son of Ozro Twitchell and Alta Remick.Mel graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1958. After graduating he enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy. He then went on to work for the New England Telephone Company for almost 37 years.Mel was a lifelong member of BPOE Elks #188 and a member of the Portland Eagles. He was also a proud member of the I.B.E.W. Mel was an avid lifelong golfer accomplishing three hole-in-ones. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.He is predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Rayman.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Phyllis Price Twitchell; his daughter, Ann-Marie Garvin and her husband Brian Garvin, and his son David Twitchell and his wife Cheryl Twitchell, all of Florida. Mel is also survived by six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

