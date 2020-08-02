PORTLAND – Anita M. Auger, 87, of Portland passed away peacefully Wednesday July 29, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Manor following a long battle from Alzheimer’s.

She was born in Rumford, Maine, on March 20, 1933, the daughter of Felix and Margurete Boucher. She attended schools in Rumford and Lewiston. She married Alfred D. Auger in 1955.

Anita spent the majority of her life in Portland where she raised her family. She enjoyed spending time playing cards with her friends and her loving husband who passed away in 2003 after 48 years of marriage.

She was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Daniel, her sister Rose, brothers, Albert, Raymond, Alfred, Edmund, and Adelard.

She leaves three sons, Gary and his wife Tomi of Amelia Island, Fla., Steven of Portland, Kevin and his partner Tom Rossiter of Florida, brother, Felix Boucher of Texas, Grandchildren, Rebecca and her husband Jerahmeel Cando of Portland, Jade Auger of So. Portland, and Nicole Auger of Bangor.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday August 10, 2020 at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Stevens Ave, Portland. Interment will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. To send a tribute in memory of Anita please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

For those who cannot attend the Mass of Christian Burial you may see it via livestream on Facebook JonesRichandBarnes.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St. Joseph’s Manor and to Beacon Hospice for the compassionate care of Anita.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Beacon Hospice, 52 Atlantic Place,

Suite B-50,

So. Portland, ME. 04106

