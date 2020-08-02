EAST WATERBORO – Ovid J. Palmitessa, 91, of East Waterboro, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home. He was born December 12, 1928 in Queens, N.Y., the son of John and Clementine (Petite) Palmitssa. His family moved here when he was a child and he was educated locally, attending Biddeford High School.He worked in the Pepperell Mills as a young man and later with Pratt Whitney as a machinist, retiring in 1993.On November 5, 1949 he married Gertrude P. Boucher at St. Andre’s Church in Biddeford.Ovid had become proficient with the drums by the age of 16. Playing in local bands, he performed at evening events at the Black Point Inn in Scarborough and the White Barn Inn in Kennebunk as well as other venues.Using his talents he would bring entertainment to local nursing homes.Ovid was predeceased by Gertrude, his wife of 52 years in 2002. Also preceding him in death were siblings: Paul Palmitessa, Arthur Palmitessa, Donald Palmitessa, Mitzy Ladakakos, Mary Dion, and John Palmitessa.He is survived by: His daughter, Deborah Stover and her husband Richard of York, his son, Andre Palmitessa of East Waterboro; grandchildren, Marlee Burnham and Anthony Palmitessa, a great-granddaughter, Chelsea Nicole Burnham; and his sister, Arlene Larochelle.There will be no visiting hours. Graveside service and burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford on Thursday, August 6, at 11 a.m. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine, 04005. To express condolences on line please visit http://www.hopememorialchapel.com.

