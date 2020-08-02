SEBAGO – Richard H. AuCoin, 77, passed away on June 9, 2020.

A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, August 6 at 10 a.m. at the Our Lady of Sebago Catholic Church, 282 Sebago Road, Sebago. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Sebago. A reception will follow at the Garden Gate at the Haley Farm in Sebago. Please be mindful of reopening restrictions and distancing.

The full obituary is available at the Poitras Funeral Homes website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the

Sebago Warming Hut

P.O. Box 395

Sebago, ME 04029

