Zoe Rote 1946 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Zoe Rote, 73, passed bravely Tuesday, July 28, 2020 surrounded by her children. Zoe was born Nov. 29, 1946 in Lynn, Mass., to Gloria and Leslie Ames. Zoe was an independent, strong willed, hard-working individual. She was a single mom, who worked part-time and put herself through school. She managed all these roles with the utmost grace. Although she was outspoken and could be disagreeable, she is remembered for her thoughtfulness and compassion, especially towards her family. Zoe loved animals. She was never without a cat or three. She worked for several years at Brooks Feed and Farm on Union Street in Brunswick. While working at Brooks, Zoe attended night classes. She received an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Maine, Augusta. Upon receiving her degree she began working as a security officer at Bowdoin College in Brunswick. Zoe worked the third shift at the college for 18 years before retiring. She greatly enjoyed her time working at the college and the people she worked with. Zoe enjoyed watching her children grow. She attended all their school concerts and performances. She particularly took pleasure in attending sporting events that the children participated in. She volunteered to work the concession stand during football games with her husband Bob. Zoe was predeceased by her parents and husband Robert Rote. She is survived by her sons, Charles Dougwillo Jr. and Christopher O’Toole, daughters, Michelle Solomon, Melissa Nottingham, Erica O’Toole, Lesley Hurst, and Courtney Madore; grandchildren, Steven Dougwillo Sr., Ember Bailey, Charles Dougwillo III, Kristofer Hurst, Randy Hurst III, Waverly O’Toole, Aurora Hurst, Shelby Norman, Renton O’Toole, Benjamin Hurst, and Brinlyn O’Toole; and great-grandchildren, Mason, Steven Jr., Clairety, and Maverick. At her request, no service will be held. Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 2062, Waterville, ME 04903.

