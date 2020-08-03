Caroline R. Sullivan 1963 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Caroline R. Sullivan, 56, of Barrows Drive died Wednesday, July 29 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born in Biddeford on Oct. 24, 1963 to Joseph and Angela Perry and was one of eight children. She attended Biddeford schools and graduated in 1982. She received a bachelor’s degree in education from University of Maine at Farmington in 1986. Caroline later decided not to pursue teaching and received an associate’s degree from Bryant and Stratton in computer science. On June 20, 1987 she married the love of her life and college sweetheart, Sean Sullivan, who died August 28, 2018. They were married for 30 wonderful, memory-rick, love-filled years. Caroline worked at the Times Record for eight years and then started at Tyler Technologies, where she worked as a release engineer for the 11 years. She enjoyed camping, spending time with her family, watching football and Survivor. She was a die-hard Patriots fan through-and-through and was excited to see how this upcoming season was going to go without Tom Brady. She also enjoyed spending time with her dog Ellie, a 9-year-old yellow lab, and Mr. Man, a 4-year-old cat. Sean and Caroline spent many years riding around the country on their 1991 Special Edition Honda Gold Wing motorcycle. Their mascot was the Tasmanian Devil, which was emblazoned on their vests and other gear. They attended many motorcycle rallies across the country with their two children by their sides. They were both a part of the Goldwing Road Riders Association, Chapter D. Surviving is Caroline’s daughter Kristin Sullivan of Topsham and her son Patrick Sullivan of Topsham. She is also survived by four loving sisters, Vicki Robitaille of Biddeford, Linda Gelinas of Biddeford, Janice Labbe of Lyman, and Carmen Perry of Baldwinsville, N.Y., as well as three brothers, Bill Perry of Biddeford, Steve Perry of Biddeford, and Carl Perry of East Waterboro. Caroline is survived by her sisters-in-law Christine Sullivan of Waterville and Maureen Sullivan of Bath. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She loved all of her family very dearly and we all love and will miss her very much. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be by invitation. Due to state mandates, attendees are requested to wear mask and practice social distancing. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com Memorial donation information will be available at the visiting hours

